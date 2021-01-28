Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $206,812.10 and approximately $296,214.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,496,154 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

