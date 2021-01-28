National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of DRT stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$243.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.59.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$61.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.38 million.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

