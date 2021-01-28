National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

