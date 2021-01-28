National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNI. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Shares of CNI opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

