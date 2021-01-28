National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NBHC opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

