National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $24.34 on Thursday, reaching $157.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,035. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $196.43.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

