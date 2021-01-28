National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will post $358.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.14 million. National Instruments posted sales of $367.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,424. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

