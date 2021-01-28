National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Acquires 13,090 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,634.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

