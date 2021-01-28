Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTXFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Natixis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Natixis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Natixis stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Natixis has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Natixis Company Profile

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

