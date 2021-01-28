Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Upgraded to Hold by Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

