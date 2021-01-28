Navigator Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,659 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,368% compared to the average daily volume of 113 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its holdings in Navigator by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 265,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Navigator by 19.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

