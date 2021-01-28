NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

