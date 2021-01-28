(NCE.V) (CVE:NCE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of (NCE.V) (CVE:NCE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. (NCE.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04.

(NCE.V) Company Profile (CVE:NCE)

Nesscap Energy Inc is engaged in research, development, manufacturing and sales of ultracapacitors. The Company serves application in industries, including consumer, industrial and automotive. Its products include single-cell products, which include electric double layer capacitor (EDLC) and Pseudocapacitor, and multi-cell modules.

