Neblio Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Neblio has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $686,558.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010220 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,399,502 coins and its circulating supply is 16,975,001 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

