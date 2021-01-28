Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Neoen has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

