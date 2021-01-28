Nerva Achieves Market Cap of $187,889.25 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Nerva has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Nerva token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerva has a market capitalization of $187,889.25 and $84.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00129633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.17 or 0.00890489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nerva Token Trading

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

