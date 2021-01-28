Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith Sells 1,100 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

