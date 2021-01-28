Neuronetics (STIM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM):

1/27/2021 – Neuronetics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Neuronetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

1/22/2021 – Neuronetics was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/21/2021 – Neuronetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Neuronetics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Neuronetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Neuronetics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $15.00.

12/7/2020 – Neuronetics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STIM opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

