NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Trading Down 5.4%

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 152,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,552,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.99 million and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

