Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 73,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$8.55 million and a PE ratio of -28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 231 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Nevada.

