New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,164.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

