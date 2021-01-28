New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report $164.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $163.98 million. New Relic reported sales of $153.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $665.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.55 million to $670.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.08 million, with estimates ranging from $699.66 million to $756.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

