New Relic (NEWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. New Relic has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.17–0.13 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

