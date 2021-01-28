New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 4,021,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,780. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.