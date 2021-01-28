New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,767. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

