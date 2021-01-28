New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 590 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $35,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Clorox by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in The Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Clorox by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock worth $103,903,009. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $222.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $212.15.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

