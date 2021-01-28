New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

