New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.11.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

