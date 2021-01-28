New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,717 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $34,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,819,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

