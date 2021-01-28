New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,482 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $27,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

