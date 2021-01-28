Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 707,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 876,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market cap of $228.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 112,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 146.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

