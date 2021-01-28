Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0003

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $30,278.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

