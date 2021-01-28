NewYork Exchange (NYE) Market Capitalization Tops $128.19 Million

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for $18.08 or 0.00055995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYork Exchange has a total market capitalization of $128.19 million and $567,741.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Profile

NewYork Exchange (CRYPTO:NYE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 375,379,191 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io. The Reddit community for NewYork Exchange is https://reddit.com/