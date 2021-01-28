NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Up 60.5% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $2,179.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00401062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 210.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,758,667,238 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

