NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 312.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

