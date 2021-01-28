NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.2 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

NXGN traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 17,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,898. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

