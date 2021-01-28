NFTX (NFTX) Price Up 112.2% This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, NFTX has traded 112.2% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $37.94 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $90.34 or 0.00278725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

