NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,338,000 after buying an additional 238,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $131.02 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

