NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE NKE opened at $131.02 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

