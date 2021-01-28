Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

NIO stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

