Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 57,468 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 180.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Royal Gold by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 25,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

