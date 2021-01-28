Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 39,860 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

