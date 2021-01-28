Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

