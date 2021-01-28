Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.