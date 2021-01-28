Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

