Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.03 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $202.46 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 321.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.