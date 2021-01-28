Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 190.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.