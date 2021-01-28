Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Graco by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graco by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

GGG opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

