Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $162.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

