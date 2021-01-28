Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,482 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Argus increased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

